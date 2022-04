Name suppression has been extended for a 35-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in Christchurch earlier this year.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera. (Source: Supplied)

Colombian national Juliana Bonilla Herrera was found dead in her home on Grove Road in Addington in January.

The 37-year-old had lived in New Zealand for the past 10 years.

The accused appeared by audio visual link and will reappear at the High Court in Christchurch in June.