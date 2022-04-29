Kiwi woman missing in Amsterdam found alive and well

Source: 1News

Kiwi woman, Joanna Ji, has been found alive and well after going missing in Amsterdam.

Joanna Ji.

Joanna Ji. (Source: Facebook.)

Ji's sister said in a Facebook post on Friday, "fantastic news everyone - our family have been informed that Joanna has been found!"

"We have not been able to talk to her directly yet as she is still with the Dutch police and we don't have further details about how she is doing."

Ji was reportedly missing for more than a week and did not have her passport, phone or wallet with her.

A Givealittle page that was created to support the family, which raised over $24,000, has now been closed.

"Our family will still be flying over to support her and any remaining funds will be donated to a charity supporting the families of missing persons," Ji's sister said in Facebook post.

She also added the family are yet to speak with Ji directly, "she is still with the Dutch police and we don't have further details about how she is doing."

