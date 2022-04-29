6 youths arrested for breaking into, stealing cars in Kāpiti

Six youths have been arrested after being caught breaking into and stealing a number of vehicles in Kāpiti.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police received several calls from the public between around 12.15am and 1.15am on Friday morning, reporting youths tampering with vehicles in the Waikanae Beach area.

READ MORE: Auckland dairy robbed twice in 12 days, owner can't sleep

The young people were disturbed and fled in two vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they located the vehicles a short time later, one on Titoki Road and another on Heperi Street.

Three young people fled each vehicle on foot, before they were arrested by police.

Two were 12 years old, two were 13, one was 15 and one was 16.

Tracey Thompson, Kāpiti-Mana area commander inspector said the age of the offenders was a "real worry", and she echoed recent commentary around this being a wider community issue.

READ MORE: Ram-raids: Drivers of crime need to be looked at - former cop

“I’m aware that the recent spate of vehicle thefts is something our Kāpiti community are really concerned about.

“It’s not an issue police can address alone."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need all of our whānau and community to wrap themselves around vulnerable young people to steer them towards better outcomes,” she said.