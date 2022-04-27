Pascoe, Clareburt headline 12-strong Comm Games swim team

New Zealand has named a 12-strong swimming team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July, headlined by Lewis Clareburt, Erika Fairweather and Paralympics stars Dame Sophie Pascoe and Tupou Neiufi.

Sophie Pascoe. (Source: Photosport)

Seven of the 12 athletes are making their Commonwealth Games debut, with eight able-bodied swimmers and four para-athletes going to Birmingham.

Clareburt, a bronze medallist four years ago in the Gold Coast will swim the men’s 400m and 200m individual medleys, and has permission to start the men’s 200m freestyle.

“This summer we’ve spent more time in the gym working on my strength as well as a lot of effort in the pool focused on bringing my breaststroke leg up a bit. We’re happy with how everything is tracking and now I’m just focused on getting to Birmingham in the best shape possible,” he said.

He goes into the two medley events ranked second in the Commonwealth.

Eighteen-year-old Fairweather will swim the women’s 200m individual medley, and has permission to start in the 100m and 200m freestyle.

Pascoe will swim the women’s 100 Freestyle S9*.

Full swim team:

• Lewis Clareburt – Men’s 400 Individual Medley, Men’s 200 Individual Medley. Permission to Start in the Men’s 200 Freestyle

• Erika Fairweather – Women’s 400 Freestyle. Permission to Start in the Women’s 200 Freestyle and Women’s 100 Freestyle

• Helena Gasson – Women’s 200 Individual Medley. Permission to start in the Women’s 200 Fly, Women’s 100 Fly, Women’s 50 Fly and Women’s 50 Backstroke

• Cameron Gray – Men’s 50 Fly. Permission to start in the Men’s 200 Freestyle, Men’s 100 Freestyle, Men’s 50 Freestyle and Men’s 50 Backstroke

• Andrew Jeffcoat – Men’s 100 Backstroke, Men’s 50 Backstroke. Permission to start in the Men’s 200 Backstroke

• Tupou Neiufi - 100 Backstroke S9 (S8), permission to start in 100 Freestyle S9 (S8)*

• Hazel Ouwehand – Women’s 50 Fly. Permission to start in the Women’s 100 Backstroke, Women’s 50 Backstroke and Women’s 100 Fly

• Dame Sophie Pascoe – Women’s 100 Freestyle S9*

• Eve Thomas – Women’s 800 Freestyle. Permission to start in the Women’s 400 Freestyle and Women’s 200 Freestyle

• Mya Rasmussen – Women’s 400 Individual Medley. Permission to start in the Women’s 200 Individual Medley and the Women’s 200 Breaststroke

• Jesse Reynolds - Men’s 100 Backstroke S9, permission to start in 100 Fly S10 (S9) and 100 Breaststroke SB8*

• Joshua Willmer – Men’s 100 Breaststroke SB8, permission to start in 100 Backstroke S9 and 100 Fly S9*