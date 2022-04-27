CCTV captures another ram-raid, this time at Christchurch liquor store

Yet another ram-raid has been caught on camera, this time in Christchurch overnight.

In CCTV footage taken at Thirsty Liquor in Huntsbury, a black car can be seen lining up the store from the road before driving through the front door.

The car reverses before ramming the store a second time, smashing through the entire street-facing section.

READ MORE: Spate of ram-raids driven by social media - police

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the occupants of the vehicle decided to abandon the burglary when a witness to their crime appeared.

Police said the incident occurred at 2am on Wednesday morning and there were no reports of anyone entering the store.

The store's manager, Mady, told 1News the incident left him "frustrated" and "sad".

"It might seem fun for some people, but it's sad for others. We've been here since three in the morning, I don't know what else we can do," he said.

"Covid has already affected business and we're trying to get back on track, so for people to do stuff like this is quite sad."

It's the latest ram-raid incident to have occurred this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say that around around 9pm on Tuesday night, they received reports of an attempted ram-raid at a petrol station on Kaurilands Road, Titirangi, which involved eight people and up to four vehicles.

READ MORE: Police investigating more ram-raid incidents in Auckland

They say bollards prevented them from gaining access to the store and had also stopped an earlier attempt to ram-raid a nearby dairy.

Police are also investigating reports of a ram-raid on a shop in Auckland's Mairangi Bay involving a stolen vehicle which was then left at the scene.

Early on Tuesday morning, CCTV footage caught three vehicles and a dozen thieves raiding Ormiston Town Centre in South Auckland.

Police said a number of electronics and clothing items were taken.

The offenders fled with a number of stolen items before police arrived.