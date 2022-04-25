Sali, Auckland Zoo's first tiger in three years, settling in

After three years without tigers, Auckland Zoo has welcomed the beautiful Sali.

Breakfast reporter Tessa Parker visited the enclosure and chatted with carnivore keeper Nick Parashcak.

Parashcak told Breakfast: "It has been a long time since we've had a beautiful tiger, so yeah, it's just incredible to have such an iconic, majestic and amazing species back at the zoo.

"We've got this beautiful habitat at the zoo, it's been designed especially for tigers, to have one back is just incredible."

Sali is 14-years-old and came north from Hamilton Zoo.

He said there are only 400 tigers like Sali left in the world.

Sali is settled in at Auckland Zoo visitors are welcome to come along and see her.

