Video emerges of Ukrainians trapped underground at Mariupol steel mill

New video has emerged of Mariupol residents, including young children, trapped underground for nearly two months under siege from Russian troops.

The residents have been hiding out in the complex web of tunnels and bunker spaces of the city's sprawling steel mill complex, sheltered by soldiers from the Ukrainian National Guard.

"We have lost count of days. We want to go home very much, but I think there is no home anymore," said one of the mothers in the shelter.

Russia had threatened to seal the soldiers and citizens within the mill's walls - refusing to allow access to a humanitarian escape route.

"We can play with phones, but we want to go home, want to see the sun," said one child on the video.

Russia has resumed shelling the complex to try and force the soldiers to surrender.

Taking over local radio waves, the Russian military is broadcasting messages to those inside.

"There is no help," the broadcast says.

"You are doomed. The only chance to survive is to lay down your arms."

But Ukrainians both inside the mill, and outside, are refusing to give up the fight.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference in a Kiev subway station today, promising to take back the towns and cities along Ukraine's eastern border that have fallen to Russian forces recently.

"It is a matter of us having the weapons. As soon as we get them in sufficient amounts, believe me, we will be returning any occupied territory immediately," he said.

America has recently released another tranche of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, and President Zelensky is meeting soon with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

But the weaponry delivered so far hasn't been enough to push back Russia's offensive.

In Odesa, Russia bombed a number of residential buildings - killing eight people, including a three month-old baby.

"We were afraid we would suffocate," said one woman showing visible facial injuries.

"I got burnt, there was a car on fire and the flames hit me. I didn't feel it at first but then people told me."

Curfews and restrictions had been eased in Odesa recently as the conflict had subsided.

But renewed shelling has put the city back on high alert.

President Zelenskyy is holding out hope his enemy, Russian president Vladimir Putin, can be convinced to end the war.

"There is a diplomatic path. There is a military path. Any person with common sense always chooses the diplomatic route," he said.