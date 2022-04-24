Brumbies break Aussie duck to heap hurt on Highlanders

The Brumbies restored some pride in Australian rugby by claiming the first Kiwi scalp of Super Round with a hard-fought 28-17 victory over the Highlanders.

Noah Lolesio scores the Brumbies' final try in their victory over the Highlanders in Melbourne on Sunday. (Source: Getty)

After the NSW Waratahs and Queensland both fell short in the opening two days of action at AAMI Park, the Brumbies broke through for the rare win in an arm-wrestle contest.

Last year the Australians managed only two wins from 25 games in the trans-Tasman competition but the Brumbies' performance promised better results this time around.

The Canberra side had only lost once through the 2022 domestic component of the competition while the Highlanders had only banked one win but the men from Dunedin proved difficult to shake on Sunday afternoon.

The Brumbies looked sharp early but were made to work for their points while the Highlanders made their opportunities in the 22 count.

The Brumbies should have been up 5-0 after a minute but for fullback Tom Wright dropping the ball cold as he attempted a one-handed put-down over the line.

Flanker Jahrome Brown made no mistake 10 minutes later when his outstretched arm slammed down the ball for the Brumbies to take a 7-0 lead.

A try by hooker Lachlan Lonergan then made it 14-0 but the Highlanders rallied with centre Thomas Umaga-Jensen scoring and the teams went into halftime at 17-7.

After a Brumbies penalty, the Highlanders hit back again with a try by flanker James Lentjes closing the margin to seven.

Another penalty strike by Noah Lolesio gave them a little more breathing room and then the young Wallabies playmaker was able to run on to a pop pass from Irae Simone for a 72nd minute try.

It was a strong performance from Lolesio after five weeks out with an ankle injury.

While the desperate Highlanders scrambled for points the Brumbies defence held firm to secure the win.