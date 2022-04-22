Person aged between 10 and 19 with Covid-19 dies in NZ

A person aged between 10 and 19 is among 13 more people with Covid-19 in New Zealand who have died.

The Ministry of Health announced the deaths on Friday.

Alongside the young person who died - five of the people who died were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s.

Four were male and nine were female.

The deaths being reported on Friday include people who have died over the past 7 days.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said in a statement.

These deaths take the total number of reported deaths with Covid-19 to 646 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

There were 9,390 cases of Covid-19 reported in the community on Friday.