9,390 new Covid cases on Friday, 13 deaths reported

There are 9,390 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

The locations of the new community cases are: Northland (399), Auckland (2,241), Waikato (731), Bay of Plenty (340), Lakes (179), Hawke’s Bay (316), MidCentral (353), Whanganui (128), Taranaki (266), Tairāwhiti (108), Wairarapa (117), Capital and Coast (537), Hutt Valley (282), Nelson Marlborough (317), Canterbury (1,610), South Canterbury (224), Southern (1,116), West Coast (121), Unknown (5).

Meanwhile, 13 more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 646.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past 7 days.

Those who died were located in: Northland (1), Auckland (6), Waikato (1), Lakes (1), Whanganui (1), Wellington (1), Canterbury (2).

One person was aged between 10 and 19, five in their 70s, six in their 80s, and one person was over 90.

Four were male and nine were female.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Nationwide, there are 522 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 15 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 2 fewer people in hospital with the virus than on Wednesday, when 524 hospitalisations were reported.

There have been 56 new Covid-19 cases found at New Zealand's border in the past 24 hours.