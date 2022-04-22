'Multiple people' killed in two-vehicle Invercargill crash

Source: 1News

Multiple people have died following a two-car crash in Invercargill on Friday afternoon.

Multiple people died at the scene, police said.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a heavy motor vehicle and a motor vehicle, near Queens Park, just before 4pm, Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said in a statement.

"Sadly, multiple people died at the scene," he said.

The road will be closed between St Andrew Street and King Street overnight while police investigate.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash has been advised to contact police on 105, quoting event number P050332364, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandSouthlandAccidents

