Hall of Fame-bound Tua talks boxing, parents and 'loving life'

When David Tua flies out for the US on Friday to attend his induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame, he won't just be heading there on his own.

"I'm more proud for the fact that those who have gone before me, those who have paved the way for me and those who are here today are being acknowledged," Tua told Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson.

"I'm not going to take the credit [for my induction] - I'm just going to accept it on their behalf."

Tua sat down with Clarkson in his Onehunga gym before his flight to talk about his career, his life since hanging up his gloves and those who helped him get to where he is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout it all, family has always been important to the former heavyweight boxer - even in his debut.

"[I'm most proud of] my first pro debut fight which allowed me to put the down payment on my parent's house," Tua said.

"I forgot which fight it was but the second [proudest moment] was the fight that allowed me to put the final payment on their house."

Tua said he was happy with his "decent career" - finishing 52-5-2 with 43 wins by knockout - but he was in a good stage of his life now.

"Where I'm at, I'm loving life, I'm living life."

That life now includes giving back to the community - a generosity that was acknowledged in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours when he was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to youth, boxing and community.

David Tua after the investiture ceremony for the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mum and dad, their lives have always been a life of service and that's the same thing as I'm doing.

"I served in the ring and while I'm not active or participating in the sport anymore, I'm still doing the same thing and still serving in any way I can.

"We've got a lot of young people coming through the gym so we put them through a mentoring and leadership programme... to become the boxer you can be, your head has to be in the right place as well."

Tua said in some ways, boxing at his gym also teaches kids about life's tough lessons.

"If kids tend to give up in training then they're going to give up in life as well, so we try to implement a lot of values that happen out in the real world with what we do in here."

'No regrets' about loss to Lewis

David Tua throws a punch at Lennox Lewis during their bout in 2000. (Source: Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

In his boxing career Tua achieved things many can only dream of, culminating in a world title fight with undisputed champion Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Tua said he didn't fully understand the gravity of that bout at the time, knowing now - in hindsight - it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I didn't perform to my best, but it was tough way to learn that sometimes unless you go through certain challenges or go through the fire you won't know if you still have what it takes to give it another go.

"Do I regret it? No I don't. I wish I could've done a lot better but I was very grateful for the opportunity."

Tua lost the fight in Nevada via unanimous decision after 12 rounds with 'The Lion', but would go on to fight 20 more times over the next 13 years.

The pressures and mentality of a fighter

David Tua talks to media before his fight with Lennox Lewis in 2000. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

During his 21 years in the ring, Tua said he got to a point where boxing became his safe space as pressures from outside the sport began to creep in.

"There were tougher fights out of the ring than in the ring. I love competing and I love the challenge so going into a fight with so much other stuff happening, one can only try to sort things out for themselves."

The 49-year-old joked there was pressure in his sport many professional athletes won't know.

"It's not like rugby where you can pull a hammy or wake up on the day of a game and not feel the best and someone is always ready to take your spot.

"In boxing, you can't have a bad day."

One release for Tua throughout was poetry.

Jenny-May Clarkson and David Tua talk in Tua's Onehunga gym. (Source: Breakfast)

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's tough for a boxer to explain or to talk to someone that you can trust about what you're going to. But with a pen and paper, it's the best thing - you can get those feelings off."

Tua doesn't write anymore, saying he found everything he needed from his writing in his wife, but he still has a fighter's mentality.

"It was part of what I did when I was competing, but it shouldn't stop there because life is about fighting - not physically, but every day brings new and beautiful challenges."

His latest challenge will take him to the US for Monday's induction in Florida before a trip home to share it with those who made it happen.

"I wish my parents were here... it will probably the first place I visit when I get back."