Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has touched down in Tokyo - the next leg of her first overseas trip since 2020.

The Prime Minister touches down in Japan. (Source: 1News)

Ardern will be in Japan's capital for two days to discuss business, tourism and trade.

The New Zealand delegation travelling with Ardern have completed compulsory saliva testing for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan and were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms until the results come back negative.

Ardern, along with all officials and media have has tested negative and will continue with the trip.

Three delegates were unable to fly to Japan after Covid-19 was detected in tests taken in Singapore.

Ardern and the delegation have travelled from Singapore - the first stop on the trip, where it was announced an expanded Working Holiday Scheme between New Zealand and Singapore would be relaunched.