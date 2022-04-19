US man awarded $669k after employer held unwanted birthday party

Source: 1News

A man in the US has been awarded US$450,000 (NZ$669,000) after his employer ignored his request not to have a birthday party.

An office birthday party.

An office birthday party. (Source: istock.com)

Kentucky man Kevin Berling, who has an anxiety disorder, was concerned it would result in a panic attack, NBC reports.

Despite his request, the company - Gravity Diagnostics - held a surprise birthday lunch for Berling on August 7, 2019, triggering a panic attack.

In a meeting the following day, Berling was "confronted and criticised" for "being a little girl" and "stealing his coworkers' joy", triggering a second panic attack, according to the lawsuit.

Berling was sent home for the remainder of August 8 and August 9, before being fired on August 11.

He was awarded US$450,000 (NZ$669,000) by a jury on March 31, including US$300,000 (NZ$445,580) for emotional distress and US$150,000 (NZ$222,730) in lost wages.

Gravity Diagnostics founder Julie Brazil told Link NKY the company stands by its decision to terminate his employment for violating a "workplace violence policy".

"My employees were the victims in this case, not the plaintiff," she said.

The company is considering an appeal of the verdict.

