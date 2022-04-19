NZ could be last port of call as maritime border yet to reopen

While there were jubilant scenes in Australia as the first cruise liner since the Covid-19 pandemic began was welcomed into Sydney, New Zealand's industry may have to wait several more months before it can join the party.

It's been two years since the last cruise ship arrived into New Zealand, and operators say the delay could end up costing the economy hundreds of millions of dollars.

The industry was making more than $500 million every year before it was brought to a sudden halt. Closed borders have meant nearly 200 port calls have already been scuppered this cruise season.

The New Zealand Cruise Association’s Kevin O’Sullivan said they believed the Government had already made a decision over the country’s maritime border “but they are yet to make an announcement on it”.

“I think that’s a real problem for us because unless the announcement comes from Government then we’ll see more cruise ships cancelled."

O’Sullivan said the country’s international tourism sector “will have to be rebuilt” as people find work elsewhere – a task which could take years.

“A lot of work needs to be done not just by the cruise lines but by everybody who depends on cruises around New Zealand so it’s not going to be an easy task."

Meanwhile, New Zealanders like Alan Meade are having to fly to Australia to get their cruise fix.

"It's such a shame that this has happened that Kiwis are having to fly to Brisbane or Sydney to get a cruise ship to have a holiday which they really enjoy."

Meade said others have had multiple trips cancelled, and it’s time to open up.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the Government is “looking to try and bring forward decisions around the border”, with an announcement expected “within the next couple of weeks”.

But with almost all other cruise destinations back up and running, New Zealand could end up the last port of call.