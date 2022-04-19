Neil Finn tests positive for Covid, Crowded House postpone tour

Kiwi musician Neil Finn says he’s “absolutely crushed” to have to postpone the final shows of Crowded House’s Australian tour after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The band Crowded House.

The band had been due to play in Hobart, Canberra, Geelong and the Hunter Valley this week as part of their Dreamers Are Waiting tour.

However, they are now having to reschedule these dates, plus three sold-out shows in Perth, after Finn’s diagnosis on Monday. He is now self-isolating.

“I am so sorry to disappoint our fans this coming week, but rest assured we will be back to make good,” said Finn in a statement.

“In these very difficult conditions for touring, we were staying in our bubble and observing very strict protocols but somehow the virus still slipped through.

“I am relieved to be only experiencing mild symptoms at this stage and grateful for the protection that my triple boosted vaccination is providing.”

The rescheduled dates are expected to be released soon.

