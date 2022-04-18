Taranaki police shooting: Patrol car rammed before shots fired

The man killed in a New Plymouth police shooting had rammed an officer's patrol car before being shot, police say.

Kaoss Price. (Source: 1 News)

Police Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables revealed new details about the shooting of Kaoss Price in a media conference on Monday morning.

Venables confirmed earlier media speculation about the 22-year-old's identity and said he was from Bell Block in Taranaki, before releasing details of the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday night, a police unit conducted a vehicle stop on State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Waitara, according to Venables.

"That car was being driven by an associate of Mr Price," she said.

"Mr Price was driving a second car in convoy with his associate. While the vehicle stop of the associate's car was being carried out Mr Price has driven past and then turned back, and rammed the stationary marked police car.

"The circumstances beyond that are the subject of an ongoing investigation."

Formal statements had yet to be taken from the officers involved, according to the assistant commissioner, which limited what police could publicly say. A number of witness statements also had yet to be taken, she said.

"This incident has also been incredibly traumatic for the officers involved… I am extremely grateful that they were not physically harmed during this incident," she said.

A scene examination is also continuing on the road where the shooting occurred, Venables said. Parts of the road remain under cordon.

"Last night with whānau and iwi present, kaumātua conducted a karakia before Mr Price was removed from the scene."

Police cordon in place in New Plymouth following a fatal police shooting. (Source: 1News)

In a separate statement, police said a post-mortem is planned to take place in the next several days and that there will be a coronial inquiry into the man's death.

Meanwhile, two investigations are now underway that will establish the circumstances around the shooting, police added.

"A critical incident investigation is now under way, overseen by a detective superintendent appointed by the Assistant Commissioner Investigations.

"The objectives of this investigation include determining the circumstances of the incident and gathering and preserving all evidence, establishing whether force used was legally justified, and whether any person is criminally liable for actions taken.

"The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified and will be carrying out their own investigation, as is standard for all fatal police shootings."