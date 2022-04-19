Father of Kaoss Price released on bail days after son shot

The father of 22-year-old Kaoss Price has appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Kaoss Price. (Source: 1 News)

Leigh Price, 39, had his application for bail granted on Tuesday morning by Judge Lynne Harrison, a spokesperson for New Plymouth District Court said.

Paul Keegan, Leigh Price’s lawyer told 1News bail was granted "without opposition from police" after Price appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui prison.

"There is no restriction on how long he will be on bail for. He was simply bailed on his current charges, this is not a case of compassionate bail.

"The charges he is facing are unconnected with the death of his son. He is relieved to be at liberty having found out about his son's fate the day after, while in prison.

"The family are very much focused upon the deceased and making arrangements," Keegan said.

He said Price faces charges for possession of cannabis and assault.

It comes just days after Kaoss Price was shot by police in Devon Road, New Plymouth on Saturday night after he rammed an officer's patrol car, police said.

In a statement, Police Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables said a post-mortem was expected to be completed on Price by the end of Tuesday.

She said police weren't providing more detail on the shooting as they were still speaking to witnesses and examining vehicles involved in the incident.

"Police are committed to ensuring that all facts are gathered and confirmed prior to public release in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Venables said more information from the investigation would be released later this week.

She said police were still making "methodical and meticulous" inquiries and couldn't yet make a public determination about what occurred.

"Mr Price’s whānau and the community rightly expect a thorough and objective understanding of events, and police are working tirelessly to achieve that," she said.

"Police and partner agencies continue to provide support to Mr Price’s family, friends as well as witnesses."

In the past few days, family members of Price have shared tributes online while expressing anger at the police shooting.