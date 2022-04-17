Mum relieved kids stuck behind Taranaki police cordon let out

A New Plymouth mother is relieved to be reunited with her two kids who got stuck behind a cordon after a fatal police shooting on Saturday night.

Bierta Adams told 1News that her two kids had been staying overnight at a friend's house which was about 100m from the police shooting.

She said caregivers had been avoiding letting the children know details about the incident.

"We've tried to downplay as much as we can of what they know," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

Adams said a person in the house had told her that he overheard yelling outside after initially hearing gunshots.

Police cordon in place in New Plymouth following a fatal police shooting. (Source: 1News)

"It was quite scary because they've never been exposed to anything like this."

She said a police car transported her kids out of the cordon, to where she picked them up on Sunday afternoon.

"They just thought it was fun riding in a cop car, but I'm glad that they're home."

The fatal shooting occurred on Devon Road during a vehicle stop at around 9.30pm on Saturday night, police said. Parts of the road between Mountain Road and De Havilland Drive continue to be closed and a detour is in place while police undertake investigations.