Russian soldiers are using 'torture chambers' - Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he has called on the world to respond.

Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation.

“They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

Zelensky said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.

In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble.

Ira Slepchenko, 54, cries looking at the coffins, one of them with the body of her husband Sasha Nedolezhko, 43, during an exhumation of civilians buried in a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelensky said.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said.

He said a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine “will begin in the near future.”

Zelensky again called for increased sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry.

“Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilise Western societies,” Zelensky said. “All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”