Police appeal for sightings of items linked to missing fisherman

Police are appealing for items of interest in the search for a fisherman missing in the Bay of Plenty.

Police say they were alerted at around 4pm on Sunday after a man failed to return home from a fishing trip in Tōrere, in Ōpōtiki, as expected.





Coastguard, Surf Life Saving crew, a plane and a helicopter joined police on Monday in their search effort for the man but were unsuccessful.

The search is due to resume on Tuesday.





Police are calling on members of the public on the shoreline from Torere through to Maketu on Tuesday to be vigilant and report any sightings of any items of interest.





The items include a 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.





Anyone who comes across any of the items is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220418/0391.