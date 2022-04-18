PM marks first time on foreign soil since 2020 with Cairns stop

The Prime Minister has touched down in Cairns to refuel, marking her first time on foreign soil since the Covid-19 outbreak began in March 2020.

It’s not quite "business as usual" with pre-departure tests at every port and constant mask use [except when you are alone in your hotel room].

Jacinda Ardern and a business delegation including the CEO of Fonterra Miles Hurrell, The CEO of Auckland Airport Carrie Hurihanganui and the Chief People Officer of Zespri Edith Skyes will leave for Singapore shortly.

The Prime Minister is travelling on the Defence Force 757 and is expected to land in Singapore tonight.

Jacinda Ardern at Wellington International Airport. (Source: Getty)

After 2 days in Singapore the next port of call is Tokyo where she’ll spend 4 days on the ground.

A trip to Australia and a trip to Europe were both put on ice last year because of Covid outbreaks.