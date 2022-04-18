PM arrives in Singapore to start first overseas trip post-Covid

Jessica Mutch McKay
By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
Source: 1News

The Prime Minister has touched down in Singapore to begin her first overseas trip post-pandemic.

Jacinda Ardern at Wellington International Airport.

Jacinda Ardern at Wellington International Airport. (Source: Getty)

She’s being welcomed by Indranee Rajah, Singapore’s Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, in a Covid-friendly way.

Jacinda Ardern will spend two days in the Asian hub.

Singapore has become New Zealand’s fifth largest trading partner in recent years - worth $6.56 billion last year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives flowers following her arrival in Singapore.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives flowers following her arrival in Singapore. (Source: Pool )

New Zealand has more trade agreements with Singapore than any other country.

A dozen Kiwi business delegates are also on the trip to the capital on the doors opened by a Prime Ministerial visit.

READ MORE: Ardern Asia-bound for first face-to-face trade talks in 2 years

After two days in Singapore the next port of call is Tokyo, where she’ll spend four days on the ground.

Trips to Australia and Europe were both put on ice last year due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

