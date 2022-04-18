Billie Eilish, Harry Styles restart Coachella with a bang

One of the world’s most popular music festivals has just wrapped up its first star-studded weekend – following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Coachella in the Californian desert to hear some of the world’s biggest music stars, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Arlo Parks and Doja Cat.

One of the festival’s biggest drawcards was 20-year-old Billie Eilish, who is now the youngest person to ever headline it.

It’s one of several recent coups by the singer – she recently won an Oscar for Best Song alongside her brother Finneas.

Her 90-minute set at Coachella had a few surprises, including an appearance by surprise guests Gorillaz.

They performed their 2005 hit Feel Good Inc., which was released when Eilish was only 3 years old.

A duet between Saturday’s headliner, Harry Styles, and country pop legend Shania Twain was also a major moment of the festival, as was an unexpected appearance by Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd wrapped the festival up, replacing Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who pulled out two weeks ago for unknown reasons.

This is the first Coachella to go ahead since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020 but all restrictions were scrapped earlier this year.

The second weekend of the festival will take place from April 22-24.