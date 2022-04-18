Anticipation grows for Taika Waititi's Thor sequel

The teaser trailer for Kiwi actor and director Taika Waititi’s latest film has been released, gathering millions of views in a matter of hours.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a follow-up to Waititi’s 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok, which catapulted him onto the international stage.

The story follows the title character as he deals with the fallout from events in other movies that are part of the Avenger’s franchise.s

The film features several top Hollywood actors including Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Melissa McCarthy, Natalie Portman and Chris Pratt.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Meanwhile, Waititi reprises his role as the Kronan warrior Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits cinemas from July 8.

