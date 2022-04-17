US rocked by 3 mass shootings over Easter holiday weekend

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that wounded at least nine people early Sunday (local time). It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the country during the Easter holiday weekend.

Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in the US state of South Carolina following a shooting (Source: Associated Press)

The South Carolina shootings and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday (local time), also left at least 31 people wounded.

South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County. The agency said in an email there were no reported fatalities. No information was immediately available on the severity of the nine injuries.

In Pittsburgh, two minors were killed and at least eight people wounded when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property. The “vast majority” of the hundreds of people at the party were underage, the city's Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two shootings come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 145km north of where Sunday's nightclub shooting took place.

Authorities at the parking lot of the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina. (Source: Associated Press)

Nine people were shot and five other people sustained injuries while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None faced life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

The only person arrested in the mall shooting so far is Jewayne Price, 22, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest.

READ MORE: 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday (local time) that Rutherford fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he did not have a permit to carry a weapon, Rutherford said.

Columbia Police said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond. He was to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor, police said.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: In a court hearing a short time ago, a judge set a $25,000 surety bond for shooting suspect Jewayne Price. He is also on house arrest & ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge will allow Price to travel from home to work certain times of the day. pic.twitter.com/I9RwY9dP5Z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2022

“It was unprovoked by him. He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department,” Rutherford said, according to WMBF-TV.

The three Easter weekend mass shootings are in addition to other shootings in recent days.

Last week, a gunman opened fire in a New York subway car, injuring 10 people. A suspect was arrested the next day.

Earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy downtown area just blocks from the state Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

One week ago, a shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded, authorities said. And last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.