Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

Investigations are underway and parts of a road are closed in New Plymouth after a "fatal police shooting" during a vehicle stop on Saturday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred on Devon Road around 9.30pm, police said.

He died at the scene despite receiving immediate medical assistance.

Officers were at the scene overnight following the incident.

They said a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

"Next of kin have been notified and police are providing them with support," police said in a statement.

"The officers involved are being supported by welfare services and their colleagues."

The road between Mountain Road and De Havilland Drive is closed and a detour is in place.

Police say the road is expected to remain closed "for some time" while a scene examination is carried out.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) have been notified.

A Critical Incident Investigation is under way to determine the circumstances behind the man's death.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

