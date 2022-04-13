Waipiro Bay cut off as Cyclone Fili lashes Tairāwhiti

Gisborne and the East Coast have started to feel the impact from the remains of ex-tropical Cyclone Fili as it crosses over the region.

The rain radar at 6.36am on Wednesday, April 13. (Source: MetService)

Many in Tairāwhiti Gisborne are still facing repairs just three weeks after severe rainfall caused widespread flooding.

The flooding damaged homes, businesses and roads.

Among them is the East Coast settlement of Waipiro Bay, which has now been split in two after the road was washed out on Wednesday.

One local resident told 1News that there are about 3 or 4 families stuck on the other side but they prepared and have supplies.

Flooding has forced the closure of part of State Highway 35.

The road at Waipiro Bay is washed out during Cylone Fili. (Source: 1News)

1News weather presenter Dan Corbett has said the region could be hit by two months worth of rain thanks to Fili.

It comes as MetService has issued a swathe of weather watches and warnings for the North Island.

The Wairoa District and Gisborne are covered by a red heavy rain warning.

MetService says residents can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

It warns communities could become isolated due to impassable roads. Power outages are likely.

Severe south to southwest gales are also forecast, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Here's a look at our latest high resolution rain 🌧️ + river flow modelling 🌊



Heavy rain is forecast to develop along the east coast of the North Island late tonight, continuing through Wednesday.



Rivers are forecast to respond, with extremely high flows (🟣) by tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/IKPj1YHf0N — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 12, 2022

The red heavy rain warning is in place until midnight on Wednesday for Gisborne and 4am on Thursday for the Wairoa District.

An orange strong wind warning remains in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, Gisborne, and parts of Hawke's Bay and southeast Taupō.

It has been lifted for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for Hawke's Bay. It has been lifted for parts of Northland and Auckland.

A strong wind watch remains in place for parts of Taranaki, Taumaranui, Tongariro National Park, Wellington, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast, and the remainder of Taupō not under the orange strong wind warning.

It has has been lifted for Northland, Waikato, Waitomo, parts of Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Wairarapa, Tararua District and Wairarapa.

Also in a 10am update, MetService said the orange heavy rain warning has been lifted for Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care and avoid unnecessary travel from late Tuesday until early Thursday on state highways in Waikato and Bay of Plenty due to the forecast wind and rain.