Whangamatā community devastated after 'tame' eels killed

Warning: Some people may find images and descriptions in this story upsetting.

Whangamatā residents are devastated after some "tame" eels were cruelly speared and left for dead over the weekend.

Longfin eels (file image). (Source: istock.com)

More than 100 eels had taken up residence in the Wentworth River near tee 14 on the Whangamatā Golf Club's Titoki course. For about five years, club members and families have been feeding them, making them "tame".

It has been described by one club member as "quite a spectacle".

However, on Sunday, at least three of the longfin eels - found only in New Zealand and classified as at risk declining - were found speared.

Club member James Corlett, who was playing a round of golf with friends when he made the grizzly discovery on Sunday morning, said the killings were "insane and insensitive".

A spear gun and two other homemade tools were found nearby.

One of the eels at the Whangamatā Golf Club killed by a spear gun. (Supplied: James Corlett)

"It's really upsetting to local members here who absolutely adored them," Corlett said.

The fate of the remaining eels is unknown.

"I'm just hoping they've taken off somewhere through fear and hopefully they'll come back."

Corlett told 1News the "wanton cruelty" had sent a lot of sadness through the club and community.

Whangamatā Golf Club general manager Richard White agrees.

He said the eels are "such a popular local attraction" and now there are "a lot of upset members and locals".

Some spear guns found at the Whangamatā Golf Club after some eels were killed. (Supplied: James Corlett)

White too hopes the other eels will return.

"We cross our fingers they're alive and they'll come back."

The slaughter is believed to have occurred between 7pm on Saturday and 6.30am on Sunday.

White said the club's gates are locked at night, so the offenders are believed to have entered the course on foot or on bicycles.

The club has contacted the Department of Conservation (DOC) and police told 1News the incident is being assessed.

Avi Holzapfel, DOC's Hauraki operations manager, told 1News it is "shocked" by the killings.

"It's sad to see a taonga species treated this way. Although longfin eels are a traditional food source in New Zealand, such wasteful killing of a species is very disappointing."

Holzapfel also said the killings showed "a lack of respect and appreciation for the species".

"This is the most common species of the New Zealand freshwater eels, but they face threats from habitat loss, water quality and human activity like this."

He said DOC is looking into what its legal options and responsibilities are in relation to the incident.

Andre Espinoza, the Ministry for Primary Industries' (MPI) regional fisheries compliance manager, said it had received a complaint about the killings.

He said MPI would like to hear from anyone with information which could assist its inquiries.

People can call 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or email ncc@mpi.govt.nz.