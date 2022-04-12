Shaw at odds with himself over whether NZ needs to cut dairy herd size

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is at odds with himself over whether New Zealand needs to cut the size of its dairy herd.

It comes as the latest data on the country's greenhouse gas emissions is released which reveal a rare drop in 2020.

It was the first decrease in 20 years and is being attributed to nationwide lockdowns due to Covid-19.

With fewer cars on the road and manufacturing and construction largely grinding to a halt, it saw a reduction of 3% in emissions.

Shaw said despite the drop focus needed to remain on the "hard work" needed across industries for long-term change.

"I said at the time this is not the way, having a global pandemic is not the way to reduce emissions," he said.

Emissions overall have increased by 21% in the 30 years from 1990 to 2020.

The country's biggest emitters include agriculture which makes up 50% of emissions.Greenpeace reignited calls today to cut the number of dairy cows.

"The best thing we can do, the most important thing we can do is to halve the herd and phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser," Greenpeace spokesman Christine Rose said.

But farmers say globally it would not make a difference.

"If we were to just cut production here in New Zealand that production's likely to be replaced overseas," Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said.

Even the Climate Change Minister seems conflicted, recently agreeing we don't need to cut back on cows.

Shaw was asked by ACT MP Mark Cameron if he agreed with a statement that there did not need to be a reduction in the national herd size. Shaw replied "yes".

Greenpeace issued a statement last week criticising the statement.

"He should stop being an apologist for intensive dairying and pick the side of the climate," Rose said.

When asked the question today by 1News, Shaw said he wanted to see the herd size reduced, adding "at the moment".

He was then questioned why he failed to say so last week in the House.

"Well because I got asked in the House do I think it is necessary and technologically there actually are things that are on the horizon that may mean that you don't actually need to reduce herd sizes. But I don't think that those things exist now," he said.

New Zealand officials were criticised just last week for arguing to remove the term "plant-based diet" from the UN's IPCC report on climate change.

It encouraged a move to meat free meals.

The Government's emissions reduction plan to tackle climate change will be unveiled next month.