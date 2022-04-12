Former Black Cap Hamish Bennett retires after 17-year career

Former Black Caps pace bowler Hamish Bennett has announced his retirement, hanging up his spikes after a 17-year cricket career.

Hamish Bennett. (Source: Photosport)

Bennett announced his decision on Tuesday, fondly recalling his early days before his first-class debut with Canterbury in 2005.

"When I started out as a young kid bowling in the nets in Timaru, I never dreamed I would have gone on to enjoy the career that I've had," Bennett said.

"I've been so fortunate to work and play alongside so many great players, captains and coaches and I'd like to thank every one of them for their support over the years.”

The 35-year-old chalked up 265 domestic appearances between stints at Canterbury and Wellington, taking 489 wickets during that time. He finishes as Wellington’s third-highest T20 wicket-taker behind Jeetan Patel and Luke Woodcock.

Bennett earned his Black Caps debut in 2010 in an ODI against Bangladesh before going on to make his sole Test appearance a month later in Ahmedabad against India.

In his 10-year international career Bennett made 31 appearances for New Zealand across all three formats, taking 43 wickets combined.

Bennett was also a member of the Black Caps’ 2011 World Cup squad which saw New Zealand eliminated in the semi-finals by Sri Lanka.

He made his last international appearance just last year in a T20 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Through his career, Bennett also won 12 domestic titles including five Plunket Shields, two Ford Trophy titles and four men's Super Smash titles. He also won a women's Super Smash title as a bowling coach for the Wellington Blaze.