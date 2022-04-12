Cyclone Fili: Heavy rain, severe gales to hit North Island

Gisborne and the East Coast are bracing for impact this morning as the remains of ex-tropical Cyclone Fili cross over the region.

The rain radar at 6.36am on Wednesday, April 13. (Source: MetService)

Many in Tairāwhiti Gisborne are still facing repairs just three weeks after severe rainfall caused widespread flooding.

The flooding damaged homes, businesses and roads.

1News weather presenter Dan Corbett has said the region could be hit by two months worth of rain thanks to Fili.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as MetService has issued a swathe of weather watches and warnings for the North Island.

The Wairoa District and Gisborne are covered by a red heavy rain warning.

MetService says residents can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

It warns communities could become isolated due to impassable roads. Power outages are likely.

Severe south to southwest gales are also forecast, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Here's a look at our latest high resolution rain 🌧️ + river flow modelling 🌊



Heavy rain is forecast to develop along the east coast of the North Island late tonight, continuing through Wednesday.



Rivers are forecast to respond, with extremely high flows (🟣) by tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/IKPj1YHf0N — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 12, 2022

The red heavy rain warning is in place until 10pm on Wednesday for Gisborne and 4am on Thursday for the Wairoa District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, and Hawke's Bay are covered by an orange heavy rain warning.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, Gisborne, parts of Hawke's Bay and southeast Taupō.

A heavy rain watch is in place for parts of Northland and Auckland, and a strong wind watch is in place for Northland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, Wairarapa, Tararua District, Taihape, and the remainder of Taupō not under the orange strong wind warning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care and avoid unnecessary travel from late Tuesday until early Thursday on state highways in Waikato and Bay of Plenty due to the forecast wind and rain.