Covid-19: Traffic light settings review announced Wednesday

Any changes to the country's current traffic light settings will be announced on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

People dancing at a music festival (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Cabinet's review was initially slated for Thursday, April 14 ahead of the Easter holiday period.

It follows an earlier review of the settings last week which saw the entire country remain at Red.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Cabinet will decide on any possible moves of the traffic light system.

"I've provided that advice and Minister Hipkins will make an announcement tomorrow on what the decision is," he said.

There are no outdoor capacity limits under Red, while indoor gathering limits are set at 200 people. Face masks are required in most indoor settings.

There are no limits for indoor or outdoor gatherings under Orange, and face masks are encouraged but not required at gatherings. People are encouraged to wear a face mask whenever they leave the house.