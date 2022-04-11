Opinion: Why relentless Blues are challenging Crusaders' supremacy

Five years ago, an international coach familiar with New Zealand's Super Rugby teams chatted to me about the Blues, and in particular the unsatisfactory work rate of some of their players - the main factor, he suggested, in why the franchise had talent and results at near opposite ends of a sliding scale.

Beauden Barrett was in form and in control for the Blues against the Chiefs in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

For clarity, it wasn’t anyone connected to the All Blacks, but let’s just say he was connected and certainly he was up to date with individual performance trends regarding the Kiwi teams and in particular one measuring the willingness for players to get back and help out on defence.

This is seen as an important measurement because it doesn’t necessarily test fitness but mindset and the Blues did not measure up well here.

It’s easy to be inspired to make a gut-busting run to support a breakout attack – but far less so to make a similar effort to make up numbers on defence when the ball is behind you.

And it’s important because if players fall short on that measurement it’s an indication of several things not compatible with high performance: a lack of desire, discipline and togetherness. Laziness. In other words, a poor team culture.

Well, then. If any recent performance by the Blues suggested they have turned the corner on that measurement it was Saturday night’s in Hamilton when they overcame the loss of Luke Romano and Sam Nock to the sinbin to not only hold out the Chiefs but counter-punch on their way to a comprehensive 25-0 victory.

The manner in which they tackled and contested the breakdown with a mostly disciplined ferocity before, once winning possession, switching to a clear-minded and ruthless attack – orchestrated by first-five Beauden Barrett – seemed to be a significant moment in this team’s development.

Luke Romano reveals 'nerves' before shift from Crusaders to Blues

Head coach Leon MacDonald and his assistants, including Joe Schmidt, have clearly stamped their mark on this team. The Blues are playing with passion but within a structure that remains flexible enough to promote the flair of Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan and Stephen Perofeta plus others.

In Luke Romano, Tom Robinson, Marcel Renata, Dalton Papalii, Kurt Eklund and Sam Darry they have forwards who thrive on hard work.

Simply put, they appear well coached and that hasn’t always been the case at the Blues, who won the Super Rugby Trans Tasman title last year but have eyes on a greater prize this season. Their last overall championship victory was way back in 2003.

Not too long ago they would appear to panic when entering a team’s red zone, such was the perceived pressure to score. Now they don’t even panic when they go down to 13 men.

“We didn’t feel stressed out there and that’s a credit to the boys and culture we have,” said skipper Papalii after the game at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Richie Mo'unga evades midfielder Quinn Tupaea during the Chiefs' win in Christchurch last month. (Source: Photosport)

And, significantly, as they approach what must rank as the most highly anticipated Kiwi derby of many seasons against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night, the same cannot necessarily be said of Scott Robertson’s men recently.

The Crusaders were fortunate to escape with a victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday, just as they were lucky to beat the Highlanders in Christchurch the week before. Against the Hurricanes the final lineout was due a closer examination by the match officials. Against the Highlanders, a couple of late Mitch Hunt errors paved the way to an unconvincing win.

The red and blacks don’t appear as assured as they have been in years past. They are making regular costly errors and teams like the Hurricanes and Highlanders are taking advantage, albeit not fully.

Is the balance of Super Rugby power in New Zealand moving from south to north or are the Crusaders, who have slipped behind the Blues on the table but have similarly lost only one game in seven, just going through a flat patch?

Robertson’s men tend to be inspired by big challenges and what’s coming at them on Friday is certainly that, but there’s also another factor to consider for Crusaders’ supporters: the form of No.10 Richie Mo’unga compared with Barrett.

Mo’unga, the pre-eminent Super Rugby first-five for the past five or six years, has yet to find his feet in 2022, and that, on top of his occasional struggles with the All Blacks last year, is an issue.

Put it this way: Barrett, despite recent concussion problems and a Covid diagnosis, is in better form than his All Black rival, who had a late start to the season due to his requiring an extended rest.

Barrett, one of the best in Hamilton, is playing with vision and sharpness. Mo’unga, known for both, is not.

There’s a shift happening in New Zealand rugby built on accuracy and workrate.

On Friday we may see even more evidence of it.