Kiwi pastor helping to evacuate Ukrainians from war-torn homeland

A New Zealand pastor has been on the ground helping to evacuate Ukrainians from the war-torn country and take them to safety.

"Just seeing the kids and the women and the great need that's before us is truly just disturbing. I couldn't just sit there and do nothing," Owen Pomana told Breakfast from Suceava, Romania.

He said he was feeling "pretty tired but challenged" after recently helping to evacuate about 444 Ukrainians.

Working with organisation the Great Commission Society and its chief executive Tony Anthony, Pomana had helped evacuate Ukrainians from cities such as Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv using coaches, buses and minivans.

"There's just horrendous stories I wouldn't want to share on here with what's happening," Pomana said. "I just couldn't sit back and do nothing."

Pomana, Anthony and others from the Great Commission Society had taken in 44 tonnes of humanitarian aid before ferrying out those wanting to leave.

The pair told Breakfast the organisation needs more help.

With Russian troops re-deploying to Eastern Ukraine, Anthony explained people desperately need to be evacuated.

He said his organisation is trying to pull together 20 coaches, but needs help securing them, fuelling them and organising humanitarian supplies.

"We need people to pray. We need people, if they can, to give. If there's anybody out there that would like to join us, come and join us," Anthony said.