A car was left lodged in a bus following a crash in Northland early on Monday morning.

A car lodged in a bus following a crash on Mangawhai Heads Road, in Mangawhai. (Source: Supplied / elevatedmedia.nz)

A Warkworth Taxi and Bus Services spokesperson told 1News a driver crashed into one of their parked buses on Mangawhai Heads Road, in Mangawhai, around 5.30am.





The company says the driver fled the scene.

A number of people reported hearing the loud crash on social media, with one man saying it woke them up.

1News has contacted police for comment.