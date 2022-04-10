Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

Source: 1News

Two luxury stores - Gucci and Louis Vuitton - in Auckland's CBD were ram-raided in the early hours of Monday.

Gucci and Louis Vuitton on Queen Street after a ram-raid incident.

Gucci and Louis Vuitton on Queen Street after a ram-raid incident. (Source: 1News)

A spokesperson told 1News two stolen vehicles were found after the incident, one at the scene on Queen Street and a second nearby.

"An investigation into the matter is ongoing, including a review of available CCTV footage."

On Monday morning, 1News spotted a boarded-up window at the Gucci store.

The spokesperson said police were working with the retailers to help stop something like it from happening again.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

NRL streaker nailed by security guard’s huge tackle

2

Parts of North Island bracing for arrival of Cyclone Fili

3

Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

4

School mask use requirement should be kept at Orange - Baker

5

Manufacturers 'caught unawares' by Gib shortage

Latest Stories

Dunedin anti-mandate protesters pack up tents in Octagon

Opinion: Why relentless Blues are challenging Crusaders' supremacy

Scheffler wins Masters by three shots from McIlroy

Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

NRL streaker nailed by security guard’s huge tackle

Related Stories

One dead after truck and car crash on SH1 near Wellsford

Burglary suspects found cold, wet after 'hiding in stream'

'Tamper-proof' license plate screws combating rising car crime

Person critically injured in shooting at Auckland brothel