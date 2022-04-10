Experts call for compulsory ventilation systems in NZ homes

Building experts are pushing for ventilation systems to be compulsory in all new homes to help curb Covid-19 and other airborne diseases.

The Building Research Association is testing the air quality in 200 homes, looking at how better airflow can help to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide and other pollutants in rooms.

If an indoor space doesn’t have adequate ventilation, breath hangs in the air for longer, increasing the risk that those inside will catch a virus.

Experts say a room should have under 800 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide to be considered properly ventilated.

But tests have shown that being in a room with multiple people and without a window open or other form of ventilation, means the concentration of carbon dioxide rapidly increases.

“Indoors, the pollutants in the air can be up to 100 times worse than they are outdoors,” said Julie Bennett from the University of Otago.

“That's really problematic because we spend all our time, 90% of our day indoors.”

For existing homes, devices like portable air cleaners are available but NIWA air quality scientist Ian Longley believes that simply opening windows is often enough.

“Many people might think in winter I can't open up my windows and doors, it's too cold,” Longley told 1News.

“But actually, scientific and studies show you can open them a little bit and that's enough to give a big boost in ventilation.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has created much greater awareness about ventilation, with 5000 portable air cleaners being given out to schools.