Person critically injured in shooting at Auckland brothel

A person is in a critical but stable condition following a shooting at a brothel in the Auckland CBD overnight.

Femme Fatale. (Source: 1News)

Police say they are investigating a "serious firearms incident" after receiving a report of shots being fired at a Wellesley Street West address at around 11.15pm on Friday night. The shooting was at Femme Fatale escort agency, according to reports.

"A short time later a person was admitted to Auckland Hospital with gunshot related injuries and is in a critical but stable condition," police said.

Investigators examined the scene on Saturday morning.

Police are still seeking the offender/offenders in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information that could help to locate the offender/offenders is asked to contact police on 105 quoting 220409/2289.