All Blacks Sevens return to World Series with dramatic win

The All Blacks Sevens have returned to the World Series with a gritty 12-10 win over Argentina at the Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

After two years away from the circuit due to restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic, the All Blacks Sevens were slow to get going, allowing the South Americans to strike first in the second minute through Luciano Gonzalez.

However, the men in black were quick to remind everyone of their talent, returning to the circuit in style with a set piece move to open their scoring.

After shifting the ball to the centre of the field from a lineout, Andrew Knewstubb pulled off a behind-the-back flick pass to Joe Webber, who then ran through the gaping hole in the Argentinian defence the slick move had created.

ADVERTISEMENT

Webber then drew two defenders before offloading to nearby Dylan Collier who then moved the ball on to captain Sam Dickson to score in the left corner.

Regan Ware makes a tackle at the Singapore Sevens. (Source: Getty)

The All Blacks Sevens were back in two minutes later on the stroke of halftime through Moses Leo to take a 12-5 lead into the break.

However, that was all the scoring they would muster in the match, instead relying on their defence to get them home in their first game back.

German Schulz crossed over in the ninth minute to make the score 12-10 before things got more dramatic in the final minute when Dickson was yellow carded for a late hit.

Despite being in the All Blacks Sevens' half for the penalty and having a one-man advantage, Argentina instead opted for a shot at goal to try and steal the game away.

The ensuing kick was away to the right though, allowing New Zealand to escape with a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was the first of three in Pool C for the All Blacks Sevens on Saturday with matches still to come against Scotland [5:50pm NZT] and Wales [9:05pm NZT].