Marseille star Payet scores screamer long-distance volley

The Europa Conference League isn't even a season old yet but it already has one of its greatest ever goals courtesy of a rocket from Marseille's Dimitri Payet.

Payet stunned fans at the Stade Orange Velodrome and around the world on Friday during his side's first leg of their quarter-final against Greek outfit PAOK FC.

Having helped his side to a 1-0 lead already with an assist to Gerson to open the scoring, the former West Ham star then found the net himself off a corner shortly before halftime.

Cengiz Under took the corner and managed to find Payet lurking outside the penalty area, approximately 25 yards from goal.

The ball bounced perfectly for Payet to meet it, sending the ball rocketing towards the top right corner of the PAOK goal with the sweetest of volleys.

The goal sent the crowd and fans online into a frenzy with Payet casually heading to the corner flag to celebrate with a knee slide.

Despite substitute Omar El Kaddouri pulling one back for PAOK, Marseille went on to win the first leg, 2-1.