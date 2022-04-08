Christchurch anti-mandate protesters told to leave

Anti-mandate protesters occupying an earthquake-damaged red zone area in Burwood, Christchurch have been told to leave.

A similar themed occupation to the Burwood one occurred in Cranmer Square in Christchurch during February and March. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The group has been camping on the land since April 1.

Christchurch Council’s Andrew Rutledge said: “Our parks and reserves bylaw clearly states that people cannot erect tents and structures, or park vehicles, on park or reserve land They are also not allowed to remove vegetation.”

Rutledge added, “the occupied land sits with the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, which the Council co-governs with Ngāi Tuahuriri, who has also advised that this is a group without tikanga and that they do not support them.”

He said the group has also been advertising an event for this weekend, “now that the group is aware that they are occupying the land illegally, we expect them to do the right thing, which is to pack up their tents and structures, and leave the area peacefully after the weekend.”

Rutledge said the group has been told they can contact social services if they require help or accommodation.

Dozens of anti-mandate protesters also occupied Cranmer Square in central Christchurch for a number of weeks in February and March before vacating the site on March 9.