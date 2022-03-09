Cranmer Square protesters dwindle amid deadline to leave

Protesters opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates appear to be sticking to their word and packing up their illegal camp in a central Christchurch park.

On Tuesday, Christchurch City Council asked the 50 to 70 people camped in Cranmer Square to leave by Wednesday night.

A council spokesperson said many of the protesters have already left.

Temporary 'no parking' signs have been put up on surrounding streets for logistical and safety reasons while the group leaves.

A police spokesperson said they were working closely with the council, and six officers were at Cranmer Square on Wednesday morning to support council staff.

Wellington police destroy property left from protest

In a statement on Wednesday, Wellington police revealed they have had to destroy a range of personal property they removed from near Parliament, where protesters occupied the space for 23 days, because it was contaminated.

The items were removed last week from the northern end of Molesworth and Hill streets and some nearby private properties.

Upon inspection, police determined it was contaminated "with human waste, dirt and hay, and was classified as a health nuisance under Section 29 of the Health Act 1956".

Police have since destroyed the property as directed by Wellington City Council.

Other property from the protest was also removed by the council and Parliamentary Security.

