Attempted murder charge laid after Hawke's Bay attack

A man, 27, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another man in Mahia, Hawke's Bay last month.

The victim, 47, was found in a ditch with life-threatening injuries on March 1.

"The investigation into this matter remains ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests at this time," police said in a statement.

"Police would like to thank the members of the community who have contacted police and provided information, which has helped enable the investigation to move forward."

The man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Saturday, April 9.