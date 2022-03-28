Man assaulted, left in ditch with life threatening injuries

Source: 1News

A man was left in a ditch with life threatening injuries after being assaulted in Mahia in Hawke's Bay earlier this month.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Initially police were treating the incident on March 1 as an accident but they're now investigating it as a grievous assault.

"Police know that a number of people hold information which will identify the person or persons responsible for the injuries to the victim," Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter says in a statement.

"Police urge anyone who was in the area and has information which will help identify the person, or persons, responsible for the injuries to the victim to speak with Police."

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 and quote file number 220302/3743.

Information can also be given directly to Hunter at the Gisborne Police Station.

