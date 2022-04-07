Carter jokes about reporter's tips 14 hours into 'Kickathon'

A "sleep deprived" Dan Carter wasn't sure whether Breakfast sports reporter Zion Dayal was offering him kicking tips as he crossed the 14-hour mark in his 24-hour "Kickathon" at Eden Park.

Carter admitted the legs "were getting tired" but mentally he was "okay" having watched the donations come in throughout the night.

After Breakfast crossed out to Eden Park on Friday morning, Dayal was heard telling Carter to keep his head down and "follow through" when kicking. Dayal then proceeded to hit the upright and then hook one badly in his three televised kicks.

"A little bit sleep deprived, I wasn’t sure if you were giving me kicking tips or that was just my mind playing games with me because I haven't had any sleep," Carter, who scored a record 1598 points in Tests for the All Blacks, joked.

Approaching the 14-hour mark, the "Kickathon" had raised just over $125,000 to provide clean water and sanitation for kids in the Pacific.