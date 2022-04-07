Best supermarket hot cross buns named by Consumer NZ

Hot cross buns from supermarkets FreshChoice and Countdown have topped a blind taste test by Consumer NZ.

Hot cross bun (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The organisation taste tested 11 classic and non-traditional hot cross buns from across Aotearoa's main supermarkets.

FreshChoice and Countdown's six-pack of hot cross buns - $4.99 and $3.50 respectively - now share the title of best classic hot cross bun.

They were described by testers as traditional with a soft texture perfectly balanced with spice and fruit, that was warmed then slathered with butter.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Winner of best hot cross bun in the country revealed

"Dark and enticing. Good spice and got a nice chew going on. A whiskey of a hot cross bun," said taste tester Hamish, describing the FreshChoice hot cross buns.

"Tasty! Gentle spice, good texture. It tastes of Easter," said taste tester Caitlin on the winning Countdown buns.

New World's six-pack of hot cross buns for $5.49 came in second. Some of the taste testers asked "Where's the spice?", while others could not agree on whether there was too much or too little fruit.

Pak'nSave's six-pack of hot cross buns for $3.89 came out the worst in the classic category. Some of the feedback was they were "dry" and "needed more spice".

But how did other, more non-traditional hot cross buns fare?

ADVERTISEMENT

In the brioche category, every pack of buns was deemed average, but Countdown came out on top again with its six-pack for $4.90.

Pak'nSave came out worst off, along with New World. The taste testers thought its six-pack for $3.89 was mostly flavourless.

New World's six-pack for $5.99 was described as bland, with a strangely crisp exterior.

In the wildcard category, the taste testers concluded it did not really pay to be adventurous.

New World's six-pack of gooey peanut butter choc cross buns for $5.99 was deemed the worst, along with Countdown's six-pack of white chocolate and raspberry hot cross buns for $5.50.

New World's adventurous hot cross buns were "very messy" and "too sweet", while Countdown's were overwhelmingly noted as "weird".

Coming in second was Countdown's six-pack of chocolate orange hot cross buns for $5.50, which "tasted fake" to one tester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming out on top in the wildcard category was Countdown's Cookie Time smash choc cross buns. The six-pack cost $8 and was deemed the best of the worst.