Winner of best hot cross bun in the country revealed

For the past four years, the title for best hot cross bun in the country has gone to bakers in Canterbury.

Now, for the first time ever, the winner hails from further north in Belmont, Auckland.

"I come from a family business so a really long baking background back in Germany, maybe 22 generations, so about 600 years," Daily Bread bakery co-owner Patrick Welzenbach told Seven Sharp.

"For me, there was no other option - I have to be a baker and I really love my job."

What sets Daily Bread's buns apart from your bog-standard hot cross bun is that they're made from sourdough.

Co-owner Lorenzo Romano described the buns as "semi-Italian but with Kiwi flavour".

"It did stand out from the rest and I couldn't make a bun anywhere near that as a sourdough like they've done and I've been baking for 30-something years," Baking NZ president Bernie Sugrue said.

To take a closer look at their winning hot cross buns, watch the video above.

