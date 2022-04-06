Rising Football Ferns star convinced by greats to chase her dream

Grace Jale is back in New Zealand colours after a four-year absence, but the return of one of Aotearoa's most promising players very nearly didn't happen.

"There were times I was like oh, I might give up after all the injuries and the Covid business all that kind of stuff," said Jale.

Away from whānau at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and without minutes on the field, the adversity nearly got the better of her.

But support from footballing greats convinced her to continue chasing her goals.

"There were a lot of good role models around, Amber Hearn was someone I looked up to and she said to me I could keep going there's more for me," the 22-year-old said.

"Katie Duncan as well kept me going and Wynton Rufer he believed in me from the start, everyone around me including myself knew I could keep going."

The advice paid off.

Step by step she revitalised her career after returning home with the Wellington Phoenix, becoming their top goal scorer with six strikes in their maiden A-League season.

Now she's looking to bring that form onto the international stage in the series against Australia starting on Friday in Townsvillle.

"The training environment here is super intense we've had two training's already and I'm puffing so the quality is high which I love and honestly if I don't get any minutes that's fine if I grow as a player that's what I'm looking for."

"There's an honour to represent your country but also the Māori within me too," said Jale.

The trans-Tasman rivalry is brewing in the Football Ferns camp, especially considering they haven't beaten the Matildas since 1994.

"Personally for me always, seeing some of the other A-League players coming through, familiar name, I'm like okay alright," she said.

Jale hopes her name will become even more familiar with the selectors, ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup on home soil.