Dame Sophie Pascoe calls on former Olympic swimmer as new coach

Dame Sophie Pascoe has called on the services of a former Olympic swimmer and coach as she prepares for July's Commonwealth Games.

Last week 1News brought you exclusive details of Dame Sophie parting ways with long-time coach Roly Crichton.

His replacement, Brett Naylor, last coached at an elite level two decades ago, so it's already proving to be a learning experience for both parties.

“I've always kept an eye on her and Roly and watched and admired what they've done through their career, you can't not admire an athlete like that,” he told 1News at the nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admiring is one thing, but being the new one tasked with improving and growing the 11-time Paralympic gold medallist is something completely different.

“She's adjusted to a lot of what I'm doing extremely well and I think that says a lot for her as an athlete, she challenges me too I tell you,” he said.

It was Pascoe who approached Naylor, asking the long-time mentor to help her prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

“You have to constantly challenge yourself and I think that's what progresses you as an athlete,” she said.

“I needed that challenge from somebody else, I think I could have got a bit complacent if it was just me taking it on myself.”

Naylor was an Olympic and Commonwealth Games swimmer himself, before coaching top Kiwi backstroker Anna Simcic and triathlete Erin Baker. He finished up as national swimming coach in 2000.

Recently he's kept busy running swim school AquaGym in Christchurch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been told that Brett is dangerous when he's bored so I'm glad I get to fill that boredom,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe has just the 100 metres freestyle in Birmingham, but she's determined to find that high she says she never reached in Tokyo.

“I know that I'm better than that, I know I have more so trying to find a new me as an athlete.”